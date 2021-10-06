The Journal's Top 10 Stories of 2021: #10-6

Editor's note: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Journal is revealing its top stories of 2021. Sunday, we'll have the full list in print and online. The Journal's annual Newsmaker of the Year will be named on Jan. 2.

No. 10:

What happened: One Siouxland athlete brought home an Olympic medal this summer while another local medal contender was banned from the competition.

Why it mattered: University of South Dakota alum Chris Nilsen won the silver medal in the Olympic pole vault at the Tokyo Games. The vault of 5.97 meters (19 feet, 7 inches) was a personal best for Nilsen, who won three NCAA championships while competing for the Coyotes.

Just before the U.S. Track & Field trials, East High School graduate Shelby Houlihan, a 2016 Olympian and contender in both the 1,500 and 5,000 meters, was ruled out of this year's game after testing positive for traces of the performance enhancer nandrolone in her system.

What's next: Nilsen's Olympic triumph brings added national attention to the track program at USD. The Kansas City native trained under the direction of associate director of track and field Derek Miles, a Coyote alum, three-time Olympian and 2008 Olympic bronze medalist.

Houlihan, who blames the positive test result on a pork burrito that she consumed roughly 10 hours before giving a urine sample. continues to fight to clear her name and overturn her four year ban from international competition. If upheld, the ban also would prevent the Sioux City native from competing in the 2024 Olympics.

No. 9:

What happened: Sioux City's first virtual academy, approved by the state Board of Education, started its first year in August with more than 500 students enrolled.

Why it mattered: For the first time, the district's over 15,000 students have an alternative to in-personal instruction. The new Virtual Institute for Brighter Education, or VIBE Academy, also is open to families who don't live in the school district, drawing students from as far away as Ames. School leaders say the academy appeals to students for a variety of reasons, from those experiencing social anxiety or behavioral issues in classrooms to those with major health problems or difficulties at home.

What's next: The district currently bases the Vibe Academy's 25 teachers and staff in leased space in the Ho-Chunk Centre. Last month, the school board voted, 5-2, to remodel the second floor of the Educational Services Center to create a permanent home for the academy. The district's share of COVID relief dollars from the federal Education and Secondary School Relief, or ESSER, program will finance the construction.

No. 8

What happened: Voters in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton school district on Nov. 2 voted down a $12.3 million plan to update high school classrooms, relocate the baseball and softball fields and add tennis courts.

Why it mattered: It was the fifth time in six years voters rejected measures that called for raising local property taxes to build or improve school facilities. With the latest effort, in a bid to make the issue more palatable to opponents, the district scaled back previous plans that required a bond issue and a 60-percent "super majority" and instead pitched an increase in the district's existing Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, or PPEL, which would have required only a simple majority.

What's next: Because the Nov. 2 referendum, which lost by just 31 votes, was the closest margin in any of the previous referendum, school officials are regrouping in hopes of eventually winning passage of another measure. School leaders insist the building, which dates to 1977, needs modernizing to keep up with the school’s steadily growing enrollment.

No. 7:

What happened: Siouxland saw eight murder cases tried in 2021, while three more suspects entered guilty pleas.

Why it mattered: A number of the trials involved high-profile cases. Christopher Morales, Anthony Bauer and Carlos Morales were charged in Woodbury County with first-degree murder for Jan. 1 shooting death of Mia Kritis at a residence in Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood. All three pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Christopher Morales sentenced to 55 years prison. Anthony Bauer sentenced to 50 years. Carlos Morales scheduled for sentencing Jan. 7.

Jay Lee Neubaum, 18, who was found guilty in May of second-degree murder, January 2020 shooting of Joseph Hopkins in Mapleton, and was sentenced to 50 years in prison in that case, went on trial in December on charges of sexually abusing seven teenage girls in Mapleton.

What's next: Because Neubaum waived his right to a jury trial, a Monona County judge who heard the sex abuse case soon will issue a written ruling.

Jonathan Rooney, a Winnebago man convicted of manslaughter on Dec. 15 in the May 2020 death of his financee, Kozee Decorah, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 11 in U.S. District Court in Omaha. Decorah's burned remains were found near a remote cabin on the Winnebago Indian Reservation.

No. 6:

What happened: Sioux City completes long-awaited connection to riverfront trail

Why it mattered: For over a decade, bicyclists and outdoor enthusiasts waited for the city to build a 1.5-mile section of pavement along the Missouri River that would links the city's southernmost trail, in Chautauqua Park, to Chris Larsen Park.

The multi-year process involved getting a building permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to work in a flood plain, permission from BNSF, whose track runs through the area, building two bridges over the Floyd River and old Floyd channel and waiting for the Iowa Department of Transportation to complete some segments of the expansion of Interstate 29 from four to six lanes.

What's next: With the $3.5 million connector open, the city now boasts 14 miles of trail along the Missouri and Big Sioux rivers, as far north as Riverside Park. At the same time, construction neared completion of another crown jewel for recreational -- the redevelopment of the riverfront in Chris Larsen Park where a riverboat casino previous docked.

A $1 million contribution from a unanimous donor competed the funding for the roughly $6 million redevelopment, which features picnic shelters, a Stockyard Gardens, Promenade Path and passive lawn spaces from just west of Virginia Street to the Floyd River.

Check back Saturday morning, at 9 a.m., for #5-2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0