The Journal's Top 10 Stories of 2021: #5-2

No. 5:

What happened: Siouxland farmers experience turbulent weather, ups and downs of market prices

Why it mattered: The tri-state region boasts one of the nation's ag economies. This past year presented multiple challenges for many farmers, who faced drought-like conditions during parts of the growing season, falling prices for livestock in a highly consolidated market, global trade uncertainties and pandemic-related impacts. Northwest Iowa grain farmers saw a wide range of yields during harvest, all dependent on how much rain fell on an area of the state that experienced varying degrees of drought. But what little rain did fall in some areas came at opportune times in late July and August, giving crops a boost as prices for a bushel of corn topped $5 and soybeans approached $13 per bushel.

What's next: With the spring planting season just months away, many farms worry about higher input costs from skyrocketing fertilizer prices. Livestock producers are looking from relief from depressed prices. The beef industry remains under increased government scrutiny, with the Biden administration and members of Congress taking aim at the four large packers that control more than 80 percent of the cattle market.

No. 4

What happened: An acute labor shortage continued to vex scores of employers in multiple industries across Siouxland.

Why it mattered: The unemployment rate in metro Sioux City stood at a historically low 2.5 percent in October, contributing to local employers' challenge of recruiting enough workers to fill key positions. Even after raising pay rates, businesses say too few applicants are applying for open jobs. The labor pains have rippled through the local economy, from restaurants cutting hours of operation to industries postponing or cancelling expansions.

What's next: The Siouxland Initiative, the economic development division of the Siouxland Chamber, is revamping its mission due to the ongoing labor shortages. Formed in 1988, TSI had long focused on job creation, wage growth and increased capital investment.

In an effort to not create more competition for an already scarce labor pool, the economic development leaders said they are now prioritizing projects with large capital investments but few, if any, additional workers.

No. 3:

What happened: Sioux City voters elect three council members, four school board members

Why it mattered: The municipal election suggested satisfaction with the direction of the five-member council, with both incumbents on the ballot -- Dan Moore and Alex Watters -- easily topped the voting in a low-turnout Nov. 2 election. Political newcomer Matthew O'Kane grabbed the third open seat, narrowly beating another first-time candidate, Ike Rayford, first-time candidate, by just 66 votes.

Two retired teachers, Bob Michaelson and Jan George, were the top two-vote getters in a crowded nine-candidate school board election. Perla Alarcon-Flory, the only incumbent to seek re-election, finished a distant third to claim the final open seat.

What's next: The election has already upended the leadership of the school board, with Michaelson and George, at their first meeting, joining with holdover members Dan Greenwell and Taylor Godvin to elect Greenwell and Godvin as the new president and vice president, respectively, replacing Alarcon-Flory and Monique Scarlett. Under the leadership of Greenwell, a longtime critic of the district's administration, is expected to continue to challenge the policies of Superintendent Paul Gausman.

No. 2:

What happened: Construction begins on Woodbury County jail amid opposition to using federal COVID relief dollars to fund the project

Why it mattered: Due to a series of supply problems related to the pandemic, costs for construction materials skyrocketed, causing the price tag of the jail project to balloon to around $65 million, exceeding the $50.3 million bond issue voters approved in March 2020. To close that gap, and with no other good options, county supervisors voted to tap up to $15.6 of the county's $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

A coalition of union officials and community activists objected, arguing the ARPA funds would be better spent on a myriad of social programs that would benefit the community, and encouraged the supervisors to start over and rebid the project.

What's next: Federal officials could still rule new jail runs afoul of federal guidelines for the billions of dollars the federal government distributed to local governments. Meanwhile, the jail project remains on schedule, with completion anticipated for March 2023.

