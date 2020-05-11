Three Sioux Cityans charged with attempted murder in vehicle shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Three Sioux Cityans have been arrested in connection with an incident in which shots were fired into an occupied vehicle.

Tracy Smith, 24, Carlo Brown, 32, and Steven Brown, 31, are all charged with attempted murder, a class B felony.

According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, at 12:16 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of shots being fired into an occupied vehicle in the 1100 block of West Third Street.

Based on information provided by the adult male victim, who was not injured, officers detained three subjects in the 600 block of West Second Street.

After conducting an investigation and locating a firearm, detectives charged Smith, Brown and Brown with attempted murder.

