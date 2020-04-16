Thursday morning fire destroys Sioux City garage

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Fire Rescue battled a garage fire behind a home at 1812 Jones St., Thursday morning.
Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at approximately 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, flames were visible coming from the wall from the garage's wall.
No one was injured in the blaze but the building is considered a total loss, according to Assistant Fire Chief Dan Cougill.
A cause to the fire will be determined following an investigation.
