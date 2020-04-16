You are the owner of this article.
Thursday morning fire destroys Sioux City garage
Thursday morning fire destroys Sioux City garage

19th Street garage fire

A Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighter carries a line while working to put out a fire in a detached garage behind 1812 Jones St., Thursday morning. The garage is considered a total loss.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Fire Rescue battled a garage fire behind a home at 1812 Jones St., Thursday morning.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at approximately 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, flames were visible coming from the wall from the garage's wall. 

No one was injured in the blaze but the building is considered a total loss, according to Assistant Fire Chief Dan Cougill.

A cause to the fire will be determined following an investigation. 

19th Street garage fire

A Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighter sprays water on a fire in a detached garage behind 1812 Jones St., Thursday morning. Investigators have not determined the cause of the blaze.
