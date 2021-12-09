 Skip to main content
Thursday morning gun disturbance outside of Westside bar leads to two arrests

luis gomez
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Two people were arrested early Thursday morning in a disturbance involving a man reportedly threatening two women with a gun.

At around 1:45 a.m., Sioux City Police responded to a disturbance call near Uncle Dave's bar in the 1400 block of West Third Street. 

Prior to the arrival of officers, witnesses say a male and a female had fled the area in a grey Honda passenger car. A short time later, an officer located the vehicle, which took off immediately, leading officers on a pursuit through the west and north sides of Sioux City.

The pursuit ended when officers immobilized the vehicle with stop sticks in the 1400 block of Hamilton Blvd. Officers were able to locate a firearm and a loaded magazine that had been thrown from the suspect car's passenger window.

Luis Gomez, 37, of Sioux City, was arrested and charged with driving with suspended license; possession of marijuana, second offense; speeding; felony eluding; felon in possession of a firearm; open container, OWI, second offense; two counts of assault while participating in a felony; and two counts of assault while displaying a firearm.

Tawny Freemon, 21, of Sioux City, was arrested on a charge of obstruction.

