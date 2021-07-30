 Skip to main content
Tipton man charged with sexual assault of child
SIOUX CITY -- A Tipton, Iowa, man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of fondling a girl on several occasions at a Sergeant Bluff home.

Benjamin Mixdorf mugshot

Mixdorf

Benjamin Mixdorf, 35, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on five counts of second-degree sexual abuse. His bond has been set at $25,000.

According to court documents, authorities were notified Wednesday that a girl under age 12 had reported sexual abuse and was being interviewed at the MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center.

After the interview, Sergeant Bluff police called Mixdorf in for an interview at the police department. According to court documents, Mixdorf admitted that on at least five occasions from July 2020 to this July, he inappropriately touched the girl and that the girl also had touched him.

