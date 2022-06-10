Toddler's injuries likely due to trauma, doctor testifies

SIOUX CITY -- The doctor who treated Maelynn Myers in a Sioux City emergency room could find no other reason than trauma for hemorrhaging found in the toddler's brain and abdomen.

Dr. Joseph Liewer, an emergency room physician at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, testified Friday that CT scans revealed the bleeding. He also observed forehead bruising when examining Maelynn, who was not breathing when brought to the hospital by her grandmother and the girl's mother's live-in boyfriend, Tayvon Davis.

Liewer said there were no other conditions that could explain why the girl had stopped breathing. He listed child abuse as a possible cause of the trauma detected, based on the lack of previous traumas in the 19-month-old's medical records and the CT scan results.

Davis, 26, of Sioux City, is standing trial in Woodbury County District Court on charges of first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and multiple acts of child endangerment.

Davis is accused of injuring Maelynn numerous times from July 1, 2018, until Aug. 22, 2018, when he and the girl's grandmother, Jaime Myers, rushed her to MercyOne. Within hours, she was transported to Children's Hospital in Omaha, where she died three days later. An autopsy revealed multiple head injuries, retinal hemorrhages in the girl's eyes, a kidney injury and other injuries. Her death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt-force injuries. The autopsy also revealed healing fractures to the girl's vertebrae and several ribs.

Davis later told investigators he dropped the girl while giving her a bath.

On Thursday, Myers testified that Davis had brought Maelynn to her apartment, frantic that the girl was having trouble breathing. He told her she began having trouble breathing after he gave her a bath. A MercyOne nurse testified that at the hospital, Davis told her the girl went limp after he took her out of the bathtub. Both said Davis did not mention dropping her. Liewer also testified that when meeting with Davis to find out what had happened, there was no mention that Maelynn had been dropped.

Testifying on the trial's second day, Liewer said medical staff were administering CPR to Maelynn when he entered the trauma room. They were able to regain a pulse, but Maelynn never regained consciousness before she was sent to Omaha. Liewer said blood tests showed the girl was anemic and had low oxygen levels, not surprising because she had stopped breathing. Tests also showed one of her kidneys was not functioning, and her eyes did not respond to light tests, an indication of a possible brain injury.

In her opening statement to jurors, public defender Jennifer Solberg said Davis had attempted CPR on Maelynn, and Myers testified that while on the way to the hospital she told him to push on the girl's chest to get air flowing in her body. Myers said she didn't know if Davis ever did so.

Liewer testified that improperly administering CPR would not have caused Maelynn's injuries, neither would the lack of oxygen to her body, as Solberg said in her opening statement.

Davis was arrested in November 2019 after a 15-month police investigation. If found guilty of first-degree murder, Davis would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

