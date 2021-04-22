Totality of stab wounds caused Sioux City woman's death, pathologist says

SIOUX CITY -- Not knowing the order in which Lisa Belk received the 16 separate stabbing or puncture wounds to her head and upper body, it was hard to say which one was most responsible for her death, the doctor who performed her autopsy testified.

Some caused blood loss in Belk's chest. One stab wound to the left side of her neck injured the jugular vein and carotid artery, two important blood vessels taking blood to and from the head, and caused more bleeding. Another stab wound to the chest perforated the left lung, causing it to collapse. Yet another stab wound behind the right ear hurt the spinal cord, an injury that could have caused paralysis or shock.

"Together, they caused her death," said Dr. Michele Catellier, a forensic pathologist and associate state medical examiner.

Catellier said the 55-year-old woman's cause of death was homicide.

Belk's adopted son, Paul Belk, 31, of Beaufort, South Carolina, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, willful injury and possession of a controlled substance for the April 14, 2020, death of his mother during a disturbance at 3811 Peters Ave. He is also accused of stabbing his sister, who survived two wounds to her arm and shoulder.