Totality of stab wounds caused Sioux City woman's death, pathologist says

SIOUX CITY -- Not knowing the order in which Lisa Belk received the 16 separate stabbing or puncture wounds to her head and upper body, it was hard to say which one was most responsible for her death, the doctor who performed her autopsy testified.
Some caused blood loss in Belk's chest. One stab wound to the left side of her neck injured the jugular vein and carotid artery, two important blood vessels taking blood to and from the head, and caused more bleeding. Another stab wound to the chest perforated the left lung, causing it to collapse. Yet another stab wound behind the right ear hurt the spinal cord, an injury that could have caused paralysis or shock.
"Together, they caused her death," said Dr. Michele Catellier, a forensic pathologist and associate state medical examiner.
Catellier said the 55-year-old woman's cause of death was homicide.
Belk's adopted son, Paul Belk, 31, of Beaufort, South Carolina, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, willful injury and possession of a controlled substance for the April 14, 2020, death of his mother during a disturbance at 3811 Peters Ave. He is also accused of stabbing his sister, who survived two wounds to her arm and shoulder.
Paul Belk rarely glanced at a series of autopsy photos that Catellier showed Thursday during the third day of his trial in Woodbury County District Court. Each photo detailed the wounds, many caused by a knife or other sharp instrument, Catellier said. At least three others were caused by a pair of scissors, which were embedded on the right side of Lisa Belk's face when police arrived at the apartment.
Susan Belk, Paul Belk's adopted sister, previously testified that Paul Belk stabbed their mother that evening after spending most of the day being short with her and refusing to hug her when she came to Susan Belk's apartment after learning he had come to Sioux City. Susan Belk said she was stabbed after attempting to come to her mother's aid after Paul Belk stabbed her the first time.
Lisa Belk was breathing faintly when paramedics arrived. A paramedic testified earlier that she stopped breathing and her heart was not beating before they could get her into an ambulance and transport her to the hospital.
During questioning from defense attorney Andrew Munger, Catellier said she could not determine how long Lisa Belk could have survived after suffering her injuries, but it was likely several seconds, possibly minutes.
The chance her life could have been saved was slim.
"In some circumstances, people could survive this type of injury. It's rare without immediate medical response," Catellier said.
At the conclusion of Catellier's testimony, First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell rested the state's case.
District Judge Jeffrey Neary denied Munger's motion for acquittal, and the defense will begin presenting its case Friday.
Defense evidence is expected to include testimony from a psychiatrist who has interviewed Paul Belk and will support the defense's insanity and diminished responsibility defense.