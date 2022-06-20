 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tott among Iowa Supreme Court applicants

District Court Judge Patrick H. Tott

Judge Tott was appointed to the bench in September, 2014. He graduated Cum Laude from Creighton University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration in 1989 and Magna Cum Laude from Creighton Law School in 1991. Judge Tott served as a part-time Associate Juvenile Judge from 1994 to 2001 and as a part-time magistrate for Woodbury County from 1999 until his appointment to the District Court in September, 2014. Immediately prior to his appointment to the bench, Judge Tott was a member of the firm of Buckmeier & Daane Lawyers P.C. in Sioux City. He is married with seven children.

DES MOINES -- District Judge Patrick Tott, of Sioux City, is among five applicants for an upcoming Iowa Supreme Court vacancy.

Tott, who is the chief judge of the Third Judicial District, will interview with the State Judicial Nominating Commission on Monday. He was appointed to the district court bench in September 2014 by then-Gov. Terry Branstad.

Other applicants interviewing Monday are Timothy Gartin, an Ames lawyer; William Miller, a Des Moines lawyer; District Judge Alan Heavens, of Garnavillo; and Iowa Court of Appeals Judge David May, of Polk City.

The interview schedule and applications will be posted on the State Judicial Nominating Commission website at https://www.iowajnc.gov/state-commission.

The public may submit written comments about the applicants' qualifications to commission members via email no later than 11:59 p.m. Thursday at the email addresses on the State Judicial Nominating Commission website and by email to the commission's secretary at sjnc@iowa.gov.

Applicants' interviews in the Iowa Supreme Courtroom in the Judicial Branch Building in Des Moines are open to the public. The interviews will be live-streamed and videos archived on the Iowa Judicial Branch YouTube channel until the new justice is named.

The commission will forward the names of three applicants to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who will have 30 to appoint the new justice to replace Brent Appel, who is retiring on July 13.

