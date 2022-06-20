Tott among Iowa Supreme Court applicants

DES MOINES -- District Judge Patrick Tott, of Sioux City, is among five applicants for an upcoming Iowa Supreme Court vacancy.

Tott, who is the chief judge of the Third Judicial District, will interview with the State Judicial Nominating Commission on Monday. He was appointed to the district court bench in September 2014 by then-Gov. Terry Branstad.

Other applicants interviewing Monday are Timothy Gartin, an Ames lawyer; William Miller, a Des Moines lawyer; District Judge Alan Heavens, of Garnavillo; and Iowa Court of Appeals Judge David May, of Polk City.

The interview schedule and applications will be posted on the State Judicial Nominating Commission website at https://www.iowajnc.gov/state-commission.

The public may submit written comments about the applicants' qualifications to commission members via email no later than 11:59 p.m. Thursday at the email addresses on the State Judicial Nominating Commission website and by email to the commission's secretary at sjnc@iowa.gov.

Applicants' interviews in the Iowa Supreme Courtroom in the Judicial Branch Building in Des Moines are open to the public. The interviews will be live-streamed and videos archived on the Iowa Judicial Branch YouTube channel until the new justice is named.

The commission will forward the names of three applicants to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who will have 30 to appoint the new justice to replace Brent Appel, who is retiring on July 13.