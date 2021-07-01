 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tott named 3rd District chief judge
0 Comments

Tott named 3rd District chief judge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Investiture of Patrick H. Tott

Judge John Ackerman, left, helps Patrick Tott with his oath at the Woodbury County Courthouse in Sioux City on Oct. 30, 2014. Tott was named chief judge of Iowa's 3rd Judicial District on Thursday.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- District Judge Patrick Tott has been appointed chief judge in Iowa's 3rd Judicial District.

Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen announced the appointment Thursday. Tott will succeed District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer, who is retiring Aug. 5.

"Judge Tott brings wide-ranging experience and the respect of his fellow judges to the important position of chief judge," Christensen said in a news release.

Tott was appointed to the bench in September 2014 by former Gov. Terry Branstad. The Sioux City native received his undergraduate and law degrees from Creighton University, the latter in 1991.

1:19 WATCH NOW: Family friend talks about the life of Mia Kritis

"I am honored and humbled to have been chosen as the new chief judge for the 3rd Judicial District," Tott said. "I am fortunate that the 3rd Judicial District has many fine judges, clerks and administrators that I look forward to working with to ensure the fair administration of justice to all Iowans that will appear before our courts."

The chief judge supervises all judicial officers and court employees in the district, sets court schedules, designates presiding judges and serves on the judicial council, which advises the Supreme Court on administrative matters.

The 3rd District includes 16 counties in Northwest Iowa. In addition to 22 judges and 14 part-time magistrates, the district has 178 employees and an operating budget of $18 million. More than 73,000 cases were filed in the district in 2020.

Branstad names Sioux City attorney as district court judge
HYTREK: Goal achieved: Tott seated on judicial bench
5 apply for NW Iowa district judge opening
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Storm Lake schools partner with BVU to provide student teaching experience

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News