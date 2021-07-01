Tott named 3rd District chief judge

SIOUX CITY -- District Judge Patrick Tott has been appointed chief judge in Iowa's 3rd Judicial District.

Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen announced the appointment Thursday. Tott will succeed District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer, who is retiring Aug. 5.

"Judge Tott brings wide-ranging experience and the respect of his fellow judges to the important position of chief judge," Christensen said in a news release.

Tott was appointed to the bench in September 2014 by former Gov. Terry Branstad. The Sioux City native received his undergraduate and law degrees from Creighton University, the latter in 1991.

"I am honored and humbled to have been chosen as the new chief judge for the 3rd Judicial District," Tott said. "I am fortunate that the 3rd Judicial District has many fine judges, clerks and administrators that I look forward to working with to ensure the fair administration of justice to all Iowans that will appear before our courts."

The chief judge supervises all judicial officers and court employees in the district, sets court schedules, designates presiding judges and serves on the judicial council, which advises the Supreme Court on administrative matters.