SIOUX CITY -- No one knows exactly what happened inside a PT Cruiser in which Felipe Negron Jr. and Paiten Sullivan were stabbed, Tran Walker's attorneys said.
What's certain is that Walker did not plan their stabbing deaths or specifically intend to kill them, Walker's attorneys said in their closing argument.
"Tran loves Paiten. Tran is friends with Felipe. Tran has no reason to kill either one of his friends. ... No premeditation has been proved. No evidence of premeditation has been admitted," public defenders Jennifer Solberg and Laury Lau said in their closing brief, filed Thursday in Woodbury County District Court.
Walker, 19, of Sioux City, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the Jan. 28, 2018, deaths of Sullivan, 17, and Negron, 18, both of Sioux City. Walker chose to have District Judge Tod Deck, rather than a jury, decide his case. At the conclusion of the three-day trial on May 6, Solberg and First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell opted to submit written closing briefs rather than give oral closing arguments.
In his May 15 brief, Campbell said Negron had identified Walker as his attacker before he died and that Walker admitted during an interview with police that he stabbed Sullivan and Negron both inside and outside a PT Cruiser while they were parked near South Cecelia Street and Jay Avenue.
The defense said Walker told detectives several times that he did not remember what happened or why, telling them he has mental health problems that cause him to black out and forget things.
Solberg and Lau attacked the prosecution's use of Facebook messages to prove that Walker planned to kill Sullivan because they were breaking up. Not only are those messages "all teen angst about not being with his girlfriend," they were sent months before the incident, the defense said.
"The state is desperately relying on old Facebook messages of Tran Walker that are not near the time frame of events that occurred on Jan. 28, 2018," Solberg and Lau wrote.
At trial, Solberg challenged the admission of the messages as evidence, arguing that it could not be proved who actually sent the messages, which she called irrelevant. Deck agreed to withhold some of the messages but allowed others to be admitted.
The defense also argued that Walker's mental health issues, which included having suicidal thoughts and self-harming, were well-known to witnesses called by the state to testify and had been introduced as evidence through their testimony. The defense said Walker's diminished capacity prevented him from forming the specific intent to commit the crime, one of the elements necessary to prove first-degree murder.
"Tran Walker did not plan, premeditate or specifically intend to hurt, injure or kill anyone," Solberg and Lau said.
Trial evidence showed that Sullivan was stabbed 43 times and Negron 17 times. Sullivan bled to death after a carotid artery in her neck was sliced, and Negron died of excessive bleeding from a stab wound through his chest that punctured his heart. Campbell had argued that the number of stab wounds was proof that Walker acted with malice and intent to kill.
Campbell has seven days to file a rebuttal, and Deck will reach a verdict sometime after it has been submitted. If found guilty as charged, Walker would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.