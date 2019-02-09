SIOUX CITY -- A transient man was taken into custody Friday, a week and a half after he tried to cash stolen checks worth thousands of dollars.
According to criminal complaints filed Friday, 25-year-old Christian Luhr attempted to cash a stolen check issued by Schuster Co. at Primebank, 2700 Hamilton Blvd., Jan. 28. The check, written for $3,481.50, was sent to T & A Truck Wash four days earlier, but Luhr stole the check from T & A's mailbox and altered it to show himself as the payee.
A day later, Luhr went to Central Bank, 2906 Hamilton Blvd, and cashed a $4,200 check from Cloverleaf Cold Storage, which was originally issued to a Cloverleaf employee. Luhr had again altered the check to show himself as payee.
Luhr was charged with two counts of forgery, an aggravated misdemeanor.