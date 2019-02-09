Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX CITY -- A transient man was taken into custody Friday, a week and a half after he tried to cash stolen checks worth thousands of dollars. 

According to criminal complaints filed Friday, 25-year-old Christian Luhr attempted to cash a stolen check issued by Schuster Co. at Primebank, 2700 Hamilton Blvd., Jan. 28. The check, written for $3,481.50, was sent to T & A Truck Wash four days earlier, but Luhr stole the check from T & A's mailbox and altered it to show himself as the payee. 

Christian Luhr

Luhr

A day later, Luhr went to Central Bank, 2906 Hamilton Blvd, and cashed a $4,200 check from Cloverleaf Cold Storage, which was originally issued to a Cloverleaf employee. Luhr had again altered the check to show himself as payee. 

Luhr was charged with two counts of forgery, an aggravated misdemeanor. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Lifestyles Reporter

Load comments