SIOUX CITY -- A transient was arrested Friday for setting fires under a Sioux City bridge.
Ronald Edwards, 33, faces two counts of reckless use of fire, both serious misdemeanors. Police believe Edwards set two fires last week in the 1600 block of Geneva Street under a bridge that crosses above a recreational trail and Perry Creek.
According to court documents, Edwards used clothing and furniture left by transients under the bridge to start a fire at approximately 6:50 p.m. Tuesday and again at approximately 11:35 a.m. Friday.
The fire was set next to a walking trail and posed a danger to pedestrians and also to motorists or pedestrians crossing the bridge above the fire, court documents said.