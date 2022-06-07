Trial begins for man charged with Sioux City toddler's death

SIOUX CITY -- Selection of the 12 jurors who will determine whether Tayvon Davis is guilty or not guilty of causing fatal injuries to a Sioux City toddler is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Davis, 26, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court of first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and multiple acts of child endangerment.

Jury selection is expected take as long as two days. Opening statements and witness testimony could begin Thursday morning. District Judge Tod Deck is presiding over the trial.

Davis is accused of injuring his girlfriend's 19-month-old daughter numerous times from July 1, 2018, until Aug. 22, 2018, when she was taken to a Sioux City hospital unresponsive and with injuries. She was transferred to Children's Hospital in Omaha, where she died three days later.

An autopsy revealed multiple head injuries, retinal hemorrhages in the girl's eyes, a kidney injury and other injuries. Her death was ruled a homicide caused by complications from multiple blunt-force injuries.

The girl was in Davis' care when the injuries occurred, according to court documents, which give no description of any actions that took place that day.

Davis later told investigators he dropped the girl while giving her a bath. According to court documents, physicians who examined the girl's injuries will testify they were not consistent with a fall in the bathtub and were intentionally inflicted.

Davis lived with the girl's mother, and the girl was often left in his care. During that time, the girl suffered an elbow injury, frequently vomited, stopped walking and her development regressed, court documents said. The autopsy revealed healing fractures to the girl's vertebrae and several ribs, injuries that had been suffered at least a month prior to her death. The child's brain and eyes also showed evidence of ongoing abuse.

After a 15-month investigation, police issued an arrest warrant for Davis in November 2019. Davis turned himself in two days after the warrant was issued.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Kristine Timmins and Assistant Iowa Attorney General Nicole Leonard.

Davis is represented by public defenders Jennifer Solberg and Laury Kleinschmidt.

If found guilty of first-degree murder, Davis would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

