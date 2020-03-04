Trial date set for Sioux City murder case

SIOUX CITY -- A Dakota City woman has been scheduled to stand trial in June for the fatal stabbing of a woman in Sioux City.

District Judge Jeffrey Neary on Tuesday ordered that Melissa Camargo-Flores will stand trial June 8 in Woodbury County District Court.

Camargo-Flores, 22, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder for the April 8, 2018, stabbing of Kenia Alvarez-Flores outside her home in the 1200 block of West 14th Street in Sioux City.

Neary continued the trial, previously scheduled to begin on Tuesday, at a hearing last month after he was informed a delay was necessary because an individual involved in the case was not going to be available.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}