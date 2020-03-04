Trial date set for Sioux City murder case

SIOUX CITY -- A Dakota City woman has been scheduled to stand trial in June for the fatal stabbing of a woman in Sioux City.
District Judge Jeffrey Neary on Tuesday ordered that Melissa Camargo-Flores will stand trial June 8 in Woodbury County District Court.
Camargo-Flores, 22, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder for the April 8, 2018, stabbing of Kenia Alvarez-Flores outside her home in the 1200 block of West 14th Street in Sioux City.
Neary continued the trial, previously scheduled to begin on Tuesday, at a hearing last month after he was informed a delay was necessary because an individual involved in the case was not going to be available.
Police have said that Camargo-Flores waited for Alvarez-Flores, 24, outside her home before stabbing her multiple times. Witnesses provided police with a description of Camargo-Flores' vehicle, and officers spotted and arrested her soon after the incident. Officers found bloody gloves and a bloody knife inside the car.
According to court documents, Camargo-Flores admitted to stabbing Alvarez-Flores and told authorities she had been involved in a relationship with the victim's boyfriend.
If found guilty as charged, she would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.