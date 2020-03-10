Trial date set in Sioux City hotel room murder

SIOUX CITY -- A man charged with strangling a woman in a Sioux City hotel room has been scheduled to stand trial next month.

District Judge Steven Andreasen on Monday set an April 7 trial date for Jordan Henry, who is accused of strangling Elizabeth Bockholt in a hotel room on Jan. 24, 2019, and then setting fire to the room. He has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree murder and first-degree arson.

Henry, 30, of Sioux City previously waived his right to have a jury trial, choosing instead to have Andreasen decide his case.

Henry remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $502,000 bond.

If found guilty of first-degree murder, Henry would receive a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. First-degree arson carries a 25-year prison sentence.

