Trial dates set in Sioux City murder case

If found guilty of first-degree murder, the three would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

All remain in custody.

Liliana Gutierrez, 20, of Sioux City, who is accused of driving the three to and from the house, has asked a judge to reduce her bond from $50,000 to $10,000. A bond review hearing is scheduled for Thursday. Gutierrez faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Her arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 12.

Christopher Morales was arrested in possession of a 9mm handgun that has been linked to the shooting. He faces a April 13 trial on charges of adjudicated delinquent in possession of a firearm, interference with official acts and carrying a dangerous weapon, all charges linked to his Jan. 3 arrest.

Police continue to search for a second handgun and an assault-style rifle also believed to have been used in the shooting.

