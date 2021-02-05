Trial dates set in Sioux City murder case

SIOUX CITY -- Trial dates were scheduled for two suspects charged with murder in connection with a Jan. 1 shooting at a Morningside home.
Christopher Morales, 19, is scheduled to stand trial April 27. His brother Carlos Morales, 18, is set to stand trial May 11.
Both men, plus Anthony Bauer, 18, all of Sioux City, are charged in Woodbury County District Court with first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm.
Christopher Morales and Carlos Morales have pleaded not guilty. Bauer has yet to be arraigned because his initial attorney withdrew from the case because of a conflict of interest. A new attorney was appointed Friday.
The three are accused of firing at least 27 shots into a house at 2636 Walker St., where 20-25 people were gathered for a New Year's party shortly after midnight on Jan. 1. Mia Kritis, 18, was struck and killed and three others were injured.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, the three would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
All remain in custody.
Liliana Gutierrez, 20, of Sioux City, who is accused of driving the three to and from the house, has asked a judge to reduce her bond from $50,000 to $10,000. A bond review hearing is scheduled for Thursday. Gutierrez faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Her arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 12.
Christopher Morales was arrested in possession of a 9mm handgun that has been linked to the shooting. He faces a April 13 trial on charges of adjudicated delinquent in possession of a firearm, interference with official acts and carrying a dangerous weapon, all charges linked to his Jan. 3 arrest.
Police continue to search for a second handgun and an assault-style rifle also believed to have been used in the shooting.