Trial for man charged with Winnebago woman's death continued

OMAHA -- The trial for a Winnebago, Nebraska, man charged with killing his fiancee on the Winnebago Indian Reservation has been continued.
Jonathan Rooney had been scheduled to go to trial May 10 in U.S. District Court in Omaha on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with documents or proceedings in Indian country.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Nelson on Tuesday granted a defense request to continue the trial and rescheduled it for Aug. 16.
Rooney's attorney, assistant federal public defender Kelly Steenbock, said in her request that additional time was needed to "negotiate a resolution short of trial." She said the additional time could help her and prosecutors resolve the case.
The U.S. Attorney's Office did not resist Steenbock's motion.
Rooney, 26, is accused of killing 22-year-old Kozee Decorah, of Winnebago, and burning her body on May 16 at a remote cabin near Winnebago and destroying a cell phone and his clothing with the intent to hinder the investigation.
Officers responding to a call from Decorah, who told them them she, Rooney and their infant son had gotten stuck on a muddy road, found the woman's remains in a fire near the cabin. Rooney was found sleeping naked in the cabin with his 4-month-old son, court documents said.
Rooney told authorities the two had gotten into an argument, Decorah hit him with something, and he pushed her out of the cabin, shut the door and laid down on the mattress. The next thing he was aware of, he said, the officers were waking him up.
An autopsy could not determine if there was trauma to Decorah's body before it was burned. Her remains were identified using dental records.
Rooney was initially charged with manslaughter in June, but a second superseding indictment filed in October charged him with second-degree murder. He could face a prison sentence ranging from 14 years to life if he pleads guilty to or is convicted of second-degree murder.