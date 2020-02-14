Trial in fatal Sioux City stabbing continued

SIOUX CITY -- It's uncertain when Melissa Camargo-Flores will stand trial for the fatal stabbing of a woman in Sioux City, but it won't be in March.
At a status conference Friday, District Judge Jeffrey Neary continued the trial, which had been scheduled for March 3, saying the delay was necessary because of circumstances out of anyone's control. It's the sixth time the trial has been continued.
Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings said an individual involved in the case was not going to be available for the March trial date.
Jennings and public defender Jennifer Solberg will determine the availability of their witnesses, Neary said, and the trial will be rescheduled for either June 9 or sometime in August in Woodbury County District Court. He said he hopes to set a new trial date by the end of next week.
Camargo-Flores, 22, of Dakota City, has pleaded not guilty of the April 8, 2018, stabbing of Kenia Alvarez-Flores outside her home in the 1200 block of West 14th Street in Sioux City.
Police have said that Camargo-Flores waited for Alvarez-Flores, 24, outside her home before stabbing her multiple times. Witnesses provided police with a description of Camargo-Flores' vehicle, and officers spotted and arrested her soon after the incident. Officers found bloody gloves and a bloody knife inside the car.
According to court documents, Camargo-Flores admitted to stabbing Alvarez-Flores and told authorities she had been involved in a relationship with the victim's boyfriend.
If found guilty as charged, she would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.