Trial nearing, Dakota County murder suspect wants new lawyer

The case has been halted twice while Surber, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenic effectiveness disorder with bipolar symptoms, underwent treatment to restore his mental competency to stand trial. Meismer in January had ruled Surber competent.

On at least three occasions while doctors were treating Surber, prosecutors have asked for a judge's order to forcefully administer medication to Surber, who has periodically refused to voluntarily do so.

Most recently, Surber's trial was to begin in May but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it would pose for court officials to comply with Nebraska restrictions -- since lifted -- that limited the number of people allowed to gather publicly. The court is still taking steps to meet social distancing guidelines as it prepares to call dozens of county residents to report for jury selection in the case.

Prosecutors believe Surber shot Kubik at Kubik's rural Emerson, Nebraska, home. Kubik's right arm and right leg were found inside the trunk of a car at an abandoned farm 24 miles away the day after he died. The rest of Kubik's remains were found three days later in a culvert near the farmhouse.

Autopsy results showed that Kubik, 42, died of a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Brayan Galvan-Hernandez, 22, of Wakefield, pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree murder and guilty to accessory to a felony in connection with Kubik's death and was sentenced in December 2017 to 50-60 years in prison.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.