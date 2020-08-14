Trial nearing, Dakota County murder suspect wants new lawyer

DAKOTA CITY -- His trial on charges that he shot and dismembered another man set to begin in less than two weeks, Andres Surber wants a new lawyer.
In a motion to withdraw filed Thursday, Todd Lancaster, of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, asked that he be allowed to withdraw as Surber's attorney. Surber, Lancaster said, has expressed a desire to no longer have him for his attorney.
"Defendant has asked that counsel no longer correspond with him and has refused to see counsel at the Lincoln (Nebraska) Correctional Center," Lancaster wrote in his motion.
District Judge Bryan Meismer has scheduled a hearing for Monday in Dakota County District Court.
Jury selection in Surber's trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 24.
Surber, 29, of Wakefield, Nebraska, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for the Nov. 1, 2016, death of Kraig Kubik. Surber is accused of shooting Kubik with a 9mm firearm and dismembering the body.
If Meismer were to grant the motion to withdraw, it's likely that the trial would be postponed while a new attorney is appointed and becomes familiar with the case. It would be latest delay in a case that's taken many twists as the four-year mark of Kubik's death nears.
The case has been halted twice while Surber, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenic effectiveness disorder with bipolar symptoms, underwent treatment to restore his mental competency to stand trial. Meismer in January had ruled Surber competent.
On at least three occasions while doctors were treating Surber, prosecutors have asked for a judge's order to forcefully administer medication to Surber, who has periodically refused to voluntarily do so.
Most recently, Surber's trial was to begin in May but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it would pose for court officials to comply with Nebraska restrictions -- since lifted -- that limited the number of people allowed to gather publicly. The court is still taking steps to meet social distancing guidelines as it prepares to call dozens of county residents to report for jury selection in the case.
Prosecutors believe Surber shot Kubik at Kubik's rural Emerson, Nebraska, home. Kubik's right arm and right leg were found inside the trunk of a car at an abandoned farm 24 miles away the day after he died. The rest of Kubik's remains were found three days later in a culvert near the farmhouse.
Autopsy results showed that Kubik, 42, died of a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.
Brayan Galvan-Hernandez, 22, of Wakefield, pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree murder and guilty to accessory to a felony in connection with Kubik's death and was sentenced in December 2017 to 50-60 years in prison.
