 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trial set for man accused of fatally stabbing his mother in Sioux City
View Comments

Trial set for man accused of fatally stabbing his mother in Sioux City

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother in a Sioux City home last year is scheduled to stand trial this spring.

During a short status hearing Friday, District Judge Jeffrey Neary set Paul Belk's trial for April 20 in Woodbury County District Court.

Paul Belk mugshot

Belk

Belk has waived his right to a jury trial, and Neary will decide the case.

Belk, 31, of Beaufort, South Carolina, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, willful injury and possession of a controlled substance for the April 14 death of his mother during a disturbance at 3811 Peters Ave. He is also accused of injuring his sister.

His attorneys have filed notice that Belk would use insanity, diminished responsibility and intoxication defenses.

According to court documents, Belk became upset with his sister and mother during a family gathering, retrieved a knife from the kitchen and lunged at his mother three times with the knife, then slashed his sister in the shoulder.

Lisa Belk, 55, was taken to MercyOne Medical Center, where she died of her injuries. The sister was treated for her injuries and released.

If found guilty of first-degree murder, Belk would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Sioux City man ruled competent to stand trial for killing mother
Homicide suspect returned to Sioux City from Alabama
Sioux City man accused of firing arrows at cops pleads not guilty
Woman charged in connection with Sioux City homicide pleads not guilty
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fiji rugby team sings from Sydney balconies to thank staff during quarantine

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News