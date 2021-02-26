Trial set for man accused of fatally stabbing his mother in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother in a Sioux City home last year is scheduled to stand trial this spring.
During a short status hearing Friday, District Judge Jeffrey Neary set Paul Belk's trial for April 20 in Woodbury County District Court.
Belk has waived his right to a jury trial, and Neary will decide the case.
Belk, 31, of Beaufort, South Carolina, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, willful injury and possession of a controlled substance for the April 14 death of his mother during a disturbance at 3811 Peters Ave. He is also accused of injuring his sister.
His attorneys have filed notice that Belk would use insanity, diminished responsibility and intoxication defenses.
According to court documents, Belk became upset with his sister and mother during a family gathering, retrieved a knife from the kitchen and lunged at his mother three times with the knife, then slashed his sister in the shoulder.
Lisa Belk, 55, was taken to MercyOne Medical Center, where she died of her injuries. The sister was treated for her injuries and released.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Belk would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.