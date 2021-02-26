Trial set for man accused of fatally stabbing his mother in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother in a Sioux City home last year is scheduled to stand trial this spring.

During a short status hearing Friday, District Judge Jeffrey Neary set Paul Belk's trial for April 20 in Woodbury County District Court.

Belk has waived his right to a jury trial, and Neary will decide the case.

Belk, 31, of Beaufort, South Carolina, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, willful injury and possession of a controlled substance for the April 14 death of his mother during a disturbance at 3811 Peters Ave. He is also accused of injuring his sister.

His attorneys have filed notice that Belk would use insanity, diminished responsibility and intoxication defenses.