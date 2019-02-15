SIOUX CITY -- A Dakota City woman charged with fatally stabbing another woman is now scheduled to stand trial for murder in April.
District Judge Jeffrey Poulson on Thursday set Melissa Camargo-Flores' trial for April 2 in Woodbury County District Court.
Camargo-Flores' trial was previously scheduled to begin Tuesday, but it was continued earlier this month after attorneys notified the court that more time was needed to prepare for trial. It was the third time the trial was continued.
Camargo-Flores, 21, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder for the April 8 stabbing of Kenia Alvarez-Flores outside her home in the 1200 block of West 14th Street in Sioux City.
Police have said that Camargo-Flores waited for Alvarez-Flores, 24, outside her home before stabbing her multiple times. Witnesses provided police a description of Camargo-Flores' vehicle, and police spotted and arrested her soon after the incident. Officers found bloody gloves and a bloody knife inside the car.
According to court documents, Camargo-Flores admitted to stabbing Alvarez-Flores and told authorities she had been involved in a relationship with the victim's boyfriend.
If found guilty as charged, she would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.