SIOUX CITY -- Barring any last-minute developments in his case, Tran Walker will go to trial this week for the stabbing deaths of his ex-girlfriend and a friend.
No major issues were presented at a short pretrial conference Tuesday afternoon, and District Judge Tod Deck said he expected to hear evidence beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday. The trial is expected to last through Monday.
Walker, 19, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of first-degree murder for the Jan. 28, 2018, stabbing deaths of Paiten Sullivan, 17, and Felipe Negron Jr., 18, both of Sioux City.
According to court documents, Walker began stabbing Sullivan while they were in a vehicle at Jay Avenue and South Cecelia Street. Walker told police he wanted Sullivan "to feel the pain he was feeling" since she had broken up with him, court documents said.
Police believe Negron, a mutual friend, was driving before he was fatally stabbed while trying to protect Sullivan.
Walker has waived his right to a jury trial, and Deck will preside over the trial and issue a verdict.
Deck also will be tasked with determining whether to admit as evidence Facebook records the prosecution believes prove Walker's intent, motive and choice of weapon for the slayings.
First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell has provided records obtained from Facebook that included messages sent from Walker's account to Sullivan's account in which the sender wrote that if Sullivan were to leave Walker it "would be enough to make him want to kill."
Public defender Jennifer Solberg has argued that someone else could have signed into Walker's account and sent those messages.
Deck has ruled that Campbell must present evidence at trial that Walker wrote the messages. Deck has said he would rule on their admissibility if and when the records are offered as evidence.
According to court documents, Walker, Sullivan and Negron were in a Chrysler PT Cruiser when Walker became upset and began stabbing Sullivan, then Negron, before leaving the scene.
Walker was found a short time later at the Hy-Vee store on Gordon Drive after several bystanders reported seeing an injured man at the store. Officers reporting to the scene determined that Walker fit the description of the stabbing suspect and took him into custody. Police later took possession of the knife they believe was used to stab the victims.
If found guilty as charged, Walker would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.