Trial to begin for man charged with killing mother at Morningside home

SIOUX CITY -- Just days after the one-year anniversary of Lisa' Belk's death, her son will stand trial for murder.
Paul Belk, 31, of Beaufourt, South Carolina, is accused of the April 14, 2020, stabbing death of Lisa Belk and also slashing his sister during a disturbance at a Morningside home. His trial on charges of first-degree murder, willful injury and possession of a controlled substance is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court.
Belk has waived his right to a jury trial and is proceeding with a bench trial before District Judge Jeffrey Neary, who will determine whether Belk is guilty or not guilty. The trial is expected to last four days.
According to court documents, Belk became upset with his sister and mother during a family gathering at 3811 Peters Ave., retrieved a knife from the kitchen and lunged at his mother three times with the knife, then slashed his then-28-year-old sister in the shoulder.
Lisa Belk, 55, was taken to MercyOne Medical Center, where she died of her injuries. The sister was treated for her injuries and released.
Public defender Andrew Munger has filed notice that Belk would use insanity, diminished responsibility and intoxication defenses.
In January, Neary ruled that Belk was mentally competent to stand trial. Though a psychiatrist who interviewed Belk for the defense determined Belk was not competent, Neary found that details from the doctor's report convinced him that Belk does understand the charges against him and the basics of court procedures.
A forensic psychologist who examined Belk for the prosecution said testing showed that Belk had been feigning aspects of his mental illness.
Munger will be assisted in Belk's defense by Joseph Reedy. Both work for the State Public Defender's office in Council Bluffs.
First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell and Assistant Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis are the prosecutors.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Belk would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Belk's is the second murder trial in Woodbury County this year. A jury in March found Gary Dains Jr. guilty of voluntary manslaughter, rather than first-degree murder, for the beating death of a Sioux City man in his home. Dains awaits sentencing.