Trial to begin for man charged with killing mother at Morningside home

SIOUX CITY -- Just days after the one-year anniversary of Lisa' Belk's death, her son will stand trial for murder.

Paul Belk, 31, of Beaufourt, South Carolina, is accused of the April 14, 2020, stabbing death of Lisa Belk and also slashing his sister during a disturbance at a Morningside home. His trial on charges of first-degree murder, willful injury and possession of a controlled substance is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court.

Belk has waived his right to a jury trial and is proceeding with a bench trial before District Judge Jeffrey Neary, who will determine whether Belk is guilty or not guilty. The trial is expected to last four days.

According to court documents, Belk became upset with his sister and mother during a family gathering at 3811 Peters Ave., retrieved a knife from the kitchen and lunged at his mother three times with the knife, then slashed his then-28-year-old sister in the shoulder.

Lisa Belk, 55, was taken to MercyOne Medical Center, where she died of her injuries. The sister was treated for her injuries and released.

Public defender Andrew Munger has filed notice that Belk would use insanity, diminished responsibility and intoxication defenses.