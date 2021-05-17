Trial to begin for Onawa teen accused of fatal shooting

Neubaum became angry when the boys wouldn't stop playing with the gun, court documents said, retrieved a loaded 12-gauge shotgun from the car and shot Hopkins once in the head.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner ruled Hopkins' death a homicide.

Lau had filed motions to have Neubaum, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, tried as a juvenile and also to have the trial moved from Monona County because she said it would be hard to find an impartial jury there. Hoffmeyer denied both motions.

In a separate case, Neubaum faces 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse for the alleged rape of six teenage girls and forced sexual contact with a seventh. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to stand trial in December.

Neubaum's trial will be the second murder trial in less than a year in Monona County.

After an August trial, a judge found Eliot Stowe guilty of first degree-murder for the 2018 death of his grandmother and sentenced him to life in prison without parole.

