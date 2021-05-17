Trial to begin for Onawa teen accused of fatal shooting

ONAWA, Iowa -- Lawyers will begin choosing jurors Tuesday morning to decide whether an Onawa teenager is guilty or not guilty of fatally shooting another teenager in Mapleton, Iowa.
Jay Lee Neubaum, 18, is charged in Monona County District Court with the Jan. 31, 2020, shooting death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins.
Neubaum, who is currently free on bond, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. He would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole if found guilty as charged.
District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer will preside over the trial, which is expected to take at least four days. Monona County Attorney Ian McConeghey and Assistant Iowa Attorney General Monty Platz will prosecute the case. Neubaum is represented by public defender Laury Lau.
Hopkins was shot inside a garage in the 300 block of South Fifth Street in Mapleton, where Neubaum lived with his grandmother.
According to court documents Neubaum, Hopkins and two 14-year-old boys were working on a demolition derby car when Neubaum became upset with Hopkins and one of the other boys, who were playing with an unloaded 20-gauge pump-action shotgun, pointing it at others and pulling the trigger.
Neubaum became angry when the boys wouldn't stop playing with the gun, court documents said, retrieved a loaded 12-gauge shotgun from the car and shot Hopkins once in the head.
The Iowa State Medical Examiner ruled Hopkins' death a homicide.
Lau had filed motions to have Neubaum, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, tried as a juvenile and also to have the trial moved from Monona County because she said it would be hard to find an impartial jury there. Hoffmeyer denied both motions.
In a separate case, Neubaum faces 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse for the alleged rape of six teenage girls and forced sexual contact with a seventh. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to stand trial in December.
Neubaum's trial will be the second murder trial in less than a year in Monona County.
After an August trial, a judge found Eliot Stowe guilty of first degree-murder for the 2018 death of his grandmother and sentenced him to life in prison without parole.