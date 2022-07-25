Trial to begin for Sioux City man charged with fatal shooting

SIOUX CITY -- The second of two men charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Sioux City bar last spring is scheduled to go to trial Tuesday.

Lawyers will begin the process of choosing the 12 jurors who will decide if Dwight Evans is guilty or not guilty of first-degree murder and going armed with intent for the May 1, 2021, shooting death of Martez Harrison.

Jury selection is expected to take two days before prosecutors begin presenting evidence Thursday in Woodbury County District Court.

Evans was days from going to trial in January when he asked for new lawyers to represent him. District Judge Jeffrey Poulson, who will preside over the trial, granted Evans' request and appointed the Iowa State Public Defender's Special Defense Unit to represent him, leading to a six-month delay.

Evans, 18, of Sioux City, is charged with shooting Harrison during a fight outside Uncle Dave's Bar, and could face a sentence of life in prison if found guilty of first-degree murder, though the fact Evans was 17 and a juvenile at the time of the shooting could affect his ultimate sentence.

His previous attorneys had petitioned the court to have him tried as a juvenile, but Poulson denied their request, citing numerous failed rehabilitation efforts in Evans' previous juvenile court cases and the seriousness of the murder charge.

According to court documents, Evans and Lawrence Canady were armed and waiting for Harrison outside the bar at 1427 W. Third St. When Harrison's girlfriend arrived to pick him up, Canady punched her in the face, causing the fight that preceded the shooting. Evans is accused of shooting Harrison once in the flank, then firing a second, fatal shot into his chest while he fought with Canady, who continued to punch and kick Harrison in the face and head before fleeing with Evans.

Harrison, 22, of Sioux City, died later at a Sioux City hospital.

Evans was arrested hours after the shooting. His previous attorneys filed documents saying he acted in self-defense and/or defense of others in addition to being intoxicated at the time of the shooting.

Officers executing a search warrant at Evans' home seized additional ammunition, marijuana and a scale from his room. Evans also is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, but Poulson has ordered a separate trial for those charges.

Canady, 22, of Sioux City, had faced charges of first-degree murder, willful injury and serious assault, but a Woodbury County jury in December found him guilty of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter as well as willful injury causing bodily injury and serious assault. He was sentenced in February to 16 years in prison.