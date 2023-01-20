Tribes file voting rights lawsuit against Thurston County board

OMAHA -- Newly redrawn Thurston County Board of Supervisors districts dilute the elective power of Native American voters who make up a majority of the county's population and are designed to ensure white politicians maintain control of the board, a new federal lawsuit says.

The Winnebago and Omaha tribes of Nebraska have sued Thurston County and its board of supervisors for alleged federal Voting Rights Act violations, saying the district map approved in 2022 does not provide Native voters a fair chance to elect candidates of their choice in at least four of the seven supervisor districts.

"Native Americans now make up a majority of the voting-age population in Thurston County. Instead of following the law to provide four of the seven districts with effective Native American voter majorities, the board rigged the district map in a way to reduce Native American representation into the minority," Omaha tribal secretary Cheyene Robinson said in a statement released by three civil rights groups representing the tribes.

Robinson, along with Winnebago Tribal Chairwoman Victoria Kitcheyan and seven individuals also are bringing the suit, in which they ask for a judge's order declaring the county's new district map violates the VRA, preventing the county from conducting future elections using that map and requiring implementation of a new districting plan consistent with the VRA's requirements.

Also named as defendants are county board members Glen Meyer, Mark English, Georgia Mayberry, James Price Sr., Davin French, Arnie Harlan and Jim Mueller and County Clerk Patty Bessmer.

Meyer, the board chairman, did not return a message seeking comment. English, the vice chairman, was not available for comment. Bessmer said Friday afternoon she had just learned of the lawsuit and couldn't comment on it. She said she didn't know if the board would issue a statement.

According to the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Omaha, the population of Thurston County, home to both the Winnebago and Omaha Indian reservations, is 57.5% Native and 36% white. Natives make up 50.3% of the voting age population, compared with 43% of whites. Other races make up the remainder of the county's population.

Because of that majority, the lawsuit says, Native Americans should have a legitimate chance to elect representatives in at least four districts, but the current plan, adopted by the board in January 2021, gives them a clear majority in only three.

Though Natives have a slight majority in two other districts, the lawsuit said, those districts were drawn purposely by non-Native board members to take advantage of traditional low Native voter turnout to "... further to make those districts even safer for non-Hispanic white incumbents."

The current board currently has two members who are Natives and five who are white.

The new districts were used in the 2022 election cycle, in which no Native candidates ran in three of the four districts up for election. In the fourth, Robinson lost in the Democratic primary to a white candidate, who later withdrew from the race, leaving English, a white Republican incumbent, unopposed in the general election.

After raising concerns about an initial redistricting plan, tribal representatives submitted a proposed map in which four districts would have a Native population of 65% or higher.

At a Jan. 3, 2021, meeting the board rescinded its approval of the initial plan. Supervisor James Price Sr., a Winnebago Tribe member, moved to adopt the tribes' proposed district map, but his motion died for a lack of a second. Supervisor Arnie Harlan, an Omaha Tribe member, was not at the meeting. The board advanced a third proposal, which reduced the Native majorities in two of the districts from the initial proposal and passed it 5-1, with Price casting the dissenting vote.

The tribes in the lawsuit say the board provided no notice of its final map before the meeting and only after it was approved was it made available to the tribes and the public.

The tribes have won two previous voting rights lawsuits against the county. In 1978, the Justice Department sued the county over its at-large method of electing supervisors. A consent decree in that case resulted in the current seven-district format.

The second lawsuit stemmed from redistricting after the 1990 Census diluted Native voting strength by not creating a third district in which Natives had an effective majority.

"For the third time, Thurston County will be told they must give fair access to the polls -- hopefully they learn this time," Jennifer Bear Eagle, a lawyer with Big Fire Law & Policy Group, one of three civil rights groups filing the lawsuit on the tribes' behalf, said in a news release.