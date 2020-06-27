Trio of 18-year-olds face charges after police pursuit, crash in Morningside

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A group of three 18-year-olds from Sioux City are facing a variety of charges after an incident Thursday night in which they allegedly pursued another vehicle and fired a gun at it, then led police on a pursuit in Morningside.

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, at around 7:19 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call from a male who said he was being chased by two other males in a vehicle, and that one was firing a gun at him.

Sioux City Police officers, with help from the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, found the suspect vehicle. The driver sped down Morningside Avenue, running a stop sign at South Paxton/Transit Avenue, before colliding with another vehicle heading westbound on Transit Avenue. The suspects fled but were eventually taken into custody.

Elijah Dean, 18, of Sioux City, faces charges including felony eluding, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, no vehicle insurance in an accident, speeding and two stop sign violations.

Jade McDonald, 18, of Sioux City, faces a felony charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Carlos Esquivel-Lira, 18, of Sioux City, has been charged with simple eluding.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

