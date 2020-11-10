 Skip to main content
Truck crashes into North Sioux City restaurant
Truck crashes into North Sioux City restaurant

North Sioux City Subway accident

North Sioux City firefighters remove a door frame from the Subway restaurant, 104 Marie Ave., in North Sioux City, South Dakota, after the building was struck by a pickup truck about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a truck ran into a Subway restaurant late Tuesday morning.

At approximately 11 a.m., a truck drove through the Subway, located at 104 Marie Ave. An employee was injured in the crash.

The driver told investigators that his foot slipped off of the brake, causing the accident.

There are no estimates on the damage done to the restaurant.

