Truck crashes into the North Sioux City Subway restaurant

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a truck ran into a Subway restaurant, late Tuesday morning.

At approximately 11 a.m., a truck drove through the Subway, located at 104 Marie Ave. An employee was injured in the crash.

The driver told investigators that his foot slipped off of the brake, causing the accident.

There are no estimates on the damage done to the restaurant.

