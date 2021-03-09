 Skip to main content
Tuesday morning shooting in South Sioux City the result of 'an ongoing feud'
Tuesday morning shooting in South Sioux City the result of 'an ongoing feud'

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A Tuesday-morning shooting in South Sioux City was the result of "an ongoing feud," the South Sioux City Police Department reported. 

At around 10:31 a.m. Tuesday, the South Sioux City Police Department was called to a shots-fired incident in the 500 block of Eighth Avenue. Suspects in a white Jeep with Texas license plates shot at another occupied vehicle in that area. 

There were no injuries in the shooting. The Jeep was recovered in Sioux City. 

"This is an ongoing feud between known individuals and not a random act," the department wrote. 

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. It is unclear if anyone has been apprehended in the shooting. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call investigator Joaquin Orduno at (402) 494-7561. 

