Two arrested following high speed pursuit in Plymouth County

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IOWA -- Two people were arrested following a vehicle and on-foot pursuit that occurred in Plymouth County on Sunday.
The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office reported a deputy tried to stop a northbound vehicle that was speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour, near the intersection of K-22 and Lone Tree Road.
The vehicle reportedly failed to stop for emergency lights and sirens on K-22, coming into the north intersection of K-22 and Highway 3, before continuing west on Highway 3, towards Akron, Iowa.
At the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 12, the fleeing vehicle lost control, striking the railroad tracks on the westside of the intersection, coming to a stop.
The driver then exited the vehicle and was apprehended following a short foot pursuit. The passenger remained in the vehicle and was detained.
Shawn E. Denney, 52, Sioux City, was charged with operating while intoxicated, first offense, a serious misdemeanor; eluding with injury, class D felony; carrying a dangerous weapon (knife) with a blade exceeding five inches, a serious misdemeanor; and driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Denney was also arrested on two outstanding Woodbury County arrest warrants. One was for being in possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense; and the second warrant was for violating a pretrial release for a controlled substance violation, carrying a dangerous weapon, and being in possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense.
Nelitta R. Taylor, 40, Ireton, Iowa, was charged with driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor; and carrying a dangerous weapon, a serious misdemeanor. She was also arrested on two outstanding warrants from Dakota County Nebraska for criminal impersonation and failure to appear on bail.
Due to the accident, both Denney and Taylor were transported to Hawarden Hospital by Akron Ambulance. After being treated for their injuries and released from the hospital, they were arrested and transported to the Plymouth County Jail.