Two arrested following high speed pursuit in Plymouth County

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IOWA -- Two people were arrested following a vehicle and on-foot pursuit that occurred in Plymouth County on Sunday.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office reported a deputy tried to stop a northbound vehicle that was speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour, near the intersection of K-22 and Lone Tree Road.

The vehicle reportedly failed to stop for emergency lights and sirens on K-22, coming into the north intersection of K-22 and Highway 3, before continuing west on Highway 3, towards Akron, Iowa.

At the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 12, the fleeing vehicle lost control, striking the railroad tracks on the westside of the intersection, coming to a stop.

The driver then exited the vehicle and was apprehended following a short foot pursuit. The passenger remained in the vehicle and was detained.

Shawn E. Denney, 52, Sioux City, was charged with operating while intoxicated, first offense, a serious misdemeanor; eluding with injury, class D felony; carrying a dangerous weapon (knife) with a blade exceeding five inches, a serious misdemeanor; and driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor.