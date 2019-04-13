{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Two men were taken into custody Saturday after a shooting that put a juvenile in the hospital. 

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, at around 5:01 a.m. Saturday, Sioux City police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Summit Street, where a shooting had occurred. 

A juvenile victim of the shooting, who has not been identified, was taken to UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's for treatment. 

Authorities later arrested 20-year old Tristian Flores and 21-year-old Chase Sweisberger in connection with the shooting. 

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. 

