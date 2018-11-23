OMAMA, Neb. -- Two people are behind bars after Nebraska State Patrol Troopers discover 170 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Omaha.
According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, Timothy Pardon, 50, and Crystal Pardon, 35, both of Trail, Oregon, were stopped after Troopers observed a 2008 Toyota van driving with a registration violation near mile marker 449 and I-80.
A K9 unit was used to search the van and discovered 170 pounds of marijuana, 2.5 pounds of THC shatter and more than 3,000 THC vape pens.
Both driver and passenger were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.