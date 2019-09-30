STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A man and a woman were arrested Sunday at a Storm Lake resort on felony drug charges.
According to a statement from the Storm Lake Police Department, Blaine Stockwell, 35, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, a class B felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver marijuana and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, both class D felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
At 7 p.m. Sunday, the Storm Lake Police Department received information from the Fort Dodge Police Department that a wanted person may be in Storm Lake. Police were advised that Stockwell, who was wanted out of Webster County, Iowa, for parole violation, may be staying a guest room at King's Pointe Resort.
While conducting surveillance, officers saw Stockwell approach the room with a woman. Police apprehended Stockwell without incident and detained the women, who was identified as Heidi Holston, 31, of Marathon, Iowa. She was charged with conspiracy with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, a class B felony; conspiracy with the intent to deliver marijuana, a class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the statement, Stockwell had about 32 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession, while Holston had drug paraphernalia in her possession. Later, after executing a search warrant at the guest room, police located and further seized about 35 grams of marijuana packaged for sales, drug paraphernalia, ledgers indicating drug sales and approximately $4,600 in cash.