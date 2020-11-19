Two arrested on forgery, drug charges in Spirit Lake

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Two people are facing felony charges following an incident that occurred Wednesday night in a Spirit Lake residence.

At around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Sprit Lake Police responded to a report of multiple gunshots at a residence on the 1500 block of Memphis Avenue. After multiple failed attempts to make contact with occupants within the residence, officer attempted to enter the home.

Eventually, they were me at the door by Matthew Krogman-Meyer, 28, one of the occupants. Upon further investigation, Shyanne Delgado, 28, was also located inside the home. Both were detained pending an investigation.

Once a search warrant was executed, drugs and drug-related items were located inside the residence. Both Krogman-Meyer and Delgado were arrested on multiple charges and taken to the Dickinson County Jail.

Krogman-Meyer was charged with forgery (class D felony); violation of a non-contact order; interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia (both simple misdemeanors); unlawful possession of a prescription drug (serious misdemeanor); as well as possession of a controlled substance in the second of methamphetamine, THC wax and marijuana (all aggravated misdemeanors).