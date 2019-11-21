You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two charged in Spirit Lake robbery
0 comments

Two charged in Spirit Lake robbery

{{featured_button_text}}
Spirit Lake charges

Rinkoski, Miles

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A man and a woman from Spirit Lake have been charged in connection with a robbery that injured a male victim Wednesday morning. 

Patrick Miles

Miles

Patrick Miles, 41, is charged with first-degree robbery, a class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors. Angela Rinkoski, 43, is facing misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

According to a statement from the Spirit Lake Police Department, additional charges are anticipated.

Angela Rinkoski

Rinkoski

The statement said officers responded to a robbery in the 1100 block of 15th St. at 1:45 a.m. They found a male victim who had been assaulted by two assailants. The suspects took several of the victim's items. The victim, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, was taken by ambulance to Lakes Regional Healthcare for treatment.

[Read more: Spirit Lake police seek stabbing suspect.]

Officers executed search warrants at Miles and Rinkoski's residences at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Police: Sioux City man jailed after attempted screwdriver assault, crashing stolen car
Sioux City natives enter pleas in California murder case
Sioux City police investigating Thursday night armed robbery
1 of 41
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News