Two charged in Spirit Lake robbery

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A man and a woman from Spirit Lake have been charged in connection with a robbery that injured a male victim Wednesday morning.

Patrick Miles, 41, is charged with first-degree robbery, a class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors. Angela Rinkoski, 43, is facing misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

According to a statement from the Spirit Lake Police Department, additional charges are anticipated.

The statement said officers responded to a robbery in the 1100 block of 15th St. at 1:45 a.m. They found a male victim who had been assaulted by two assailants. The suspects took several of the victim's items. The victim, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, was taken by ambulance to Lakes Regional Healthcare for treatment.

Officers executed search warrants at Miles and Rinkoski's residences at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

