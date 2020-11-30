Two fugitives sought by Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force arrested

SIOUX CITY -- Two fugitives sought by the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force have been located in separate incidents.

The Sioux City Police Department received a complaint of a vehicle driving through a yard on the 3000 block of Myrtle St. Officers identified Adasa Tafolla, 33, as the operator of the vehicle.

Tafolla was arrested on an outstanding warrant for second degree arson, and was also charged with operating while intoxicated, a suspended drivers license and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

On Nov. 27, Brett Walking Eagle was arrested by the Rock Valley, Iowa, Police Department. No other information is available at this time.

