Two Hinton students killed in Tuesday morning crash
HINTON, Iowa -- Two Hinton School District students were killed in two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning.

Hinton School Superintendent Todd Meyer confirmed that the students, a brother and a sister, died in a crash that occurred on K22, north of Sioux City.

At around 8 a.m., the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office was alerted to the accident that happened near where K22 intersected with Granite Avenue.

A 2010 Honda Civic, driven by one student with the other as a passenger, was northbound when it entered a curve in the road and began to slide. A 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck was southbound on K22, when the Honda entered into its path, striking on the passenger side. The sheriff's office reported the road was 100 percent ice-covered at the time.

The brother and sister were taken to Sioux City hospitals where they died. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the accident.

The names of the individuals involved are not being released at this time. The Iowa State Patrol and the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office say the crash is still being investigated.

Meyer said all Hinton School District activities have been cancelled for Tuesday night. He added that counselors are in the school for those in need of counseling.

