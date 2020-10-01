 Skip to main content
Two hospitalized after motorcycle-car collision in Sioux City
alert

SIOUX CITY -- A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a Wednesday night Sioux City crash that also sent a passenger in a Nissan Sentra to the hospital.

At around 8:14 p.m. Wednesday, Sioux City Police responded to an accident involving a 1995 Yamaha motorcycle and a 2006 Sentra at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard and West 24th Street.

Responding officers say the Yamaha had been traveling south on Hamilton when it struck the Sentra broadside. The Sentra had been traveling northbound on Hamilton and was making a left-hand turn onto West 24th Street at the time of the collision.

The 26-year-old motorcyclist was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, before being life-flighted to an Omaha hospital. Investigators say she was not wearing a helmet at the time.

A 17-year-old female passenger in the Sentra had to be extricated from the car by Sioux City Fire & Rescue and transported to MercyOne with serious injuries.

The 18-year-old male driver of the Sentra was not injured in the accident. Both he and the female passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.

At this time, no charged have been filed in the accident, which remains under investigation.   

Crime Scene
