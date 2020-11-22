Two jailed after early Sunday morning burglary on Pierce Street

SIOUX CITY -- Two men were jailed in connection with an early Sunday morning burglary on Pierce Street.

At around 3:05 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pierce Street for an assault call. Officers spoke with two victims and learned a burglary had taken place, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department.

The victims knew the two suspects, who were located a short time later.

Cordarole J. Cota, 34, of Sioux City, has been charged with second-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony.

Kevin J. Hall, 35, of Sioux City, has been charged with second-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony.

The victims were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and were later released.

