Two jailed after early Sunday morning burglary on Pierce Street
Two jailed after early Sunday morning burglary on Pierce Street

SIOUX CITY -- Two men were jailed in connection with an early Sunday morning burglary on Pierce Street. 

At around 3:05 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pierce Street for an assault call. Officers spoke with two victims and learned a burglary had taken place, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department. 

The victims knew the two suspects, who were located a short time later. 

Cordarole Cota

Cota

Cordarole J. Cota, 34, of Sioux City, has been charged with second-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony. 

Kevin Hall

Hall

Kevin J. Hall, 35, of Sioux City, has been charged with second-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony. 

The victims were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and were later released. 

