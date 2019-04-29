DICKENS, Iowa -- Two men died as a result of a single vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in rural Clay County.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to reports that a 1999 Mercury Sable had hit an electrical pole at the intersection of 280th Avenue and 350th Street, outside of Dickens.
The driver, Alfonso Adrian Maldonado, 19, of Graetteinger, Iowa, was transported to the Spencer Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The passenger and registered owner of the vehicle, Tephonte Alan Smith, 21, of Estherville, Iowa, died at the scene.
The accident investigation is still on going, the sheriff's office said. An Iowa State Patrol traffic investigator is assisting in the investigation.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Dickens Fire and Rescue and the Spencer Ambulance.
Alliance Energy also assisted by repairing down power lines from the accident scene.