 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Two Lincoln men arrested; robbed group of $20 at gunpoint, police say

  • 0

A knock on the door of a central Lincoln apartment quickly turned into an armed robbery and landed two men in jail, according to police. 

Samuel Palma

Palma

Lincoln Police responded June 23 to the apartment near 10th and G streets, where a 61-year-old man told investigators he opened his apartment door at about 5 a.m. and encountered three men who forced their way inside, police said in court records.

Once there, 23-year-old Samuel Palma accused the apartment's dwellers of owing him money before producing a handgun and using it to strike two men in the head repeatedly, Investigator Patrick Murphy said in the affidavit for Palma's arrest.

The residents of the unit came up with $20 and gave it to Palma, who then left the apartment along with 21-year-old Noah Phillips, Murphy said.

Noah Phillips

Phillips

Police arrested both men Thursday at an apartment near 18th and J streets, taking the men to the Lancaster County Jail. 

Prosecutors charged Palma with robbery and second-degree assault. Phillips was charged with two counts of aiding a Class 2 felony.

People are also reading…

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rock Valley man acquitted of attempted murder

Rock Valley man acquitted of attempted murder

At the conclusion of a three-day trial in Sioux County District Court, jurors on Friday found the 40-year-old not guilty of attempted murder, willful injury resulting in serious injury and leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury.

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO to discuss whether monkeypox outbreak is emergency of international concern

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News