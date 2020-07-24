You are the owner of this article.
Two men arrested for Sioux City burglary
Two men arrested for Sioux City burglary

SIOUX CITY --  Two Sioux City men were arrested following a burglary at a mid-city residence Thursday afternoon.

trey redowl
michael thomas jr.

At around 3:32 p.m., Sioux City Police were dispatched to a home on the 1600 block of Ingelside Ave., where two males reportedly kicked in the back door. Both men gained entry, threatening to injure an adult male and female.

Both suspects fled the scene on foot before being apprehended by police three blocks away.

Trey RedOwl, 28, was charged with second degree burglary, carrying a weapon, simple eluding and possession of drug paraphernalia. Michael Thomas Jr., 28, was charged with second degree burglary and simple eluding.

The victims were not injured during the encounter. No further information is being released at this time.

