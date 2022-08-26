Two men charged with Moville burglaries

SIOUX CITY -- A traffic stop led to the arrest of two men suspected of breaking into vehicles at three Moville, Iowa, homes and stealing numerous items, including a handgun.

A Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Andrew Squibb at about 5:15 a.m. Thursday for failing to obey a traffic control device after receiving a report of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 20. The deputy became suspicious after talking with Squibb and his passenger, Carter Crum, who were giving him inconsistent accounts of their activities.

A Sioux City Police K9 unit was called to the scene, and the dog indicated the odor of illegal drugs in the car.

According to court documents, during a probable cause search of the vehicle, the deputy found a purse and wallet belonging to a Moville woman, who was contacted and confirmed that her family's vehicles and garage had been broken into and $1,900 in tools, a checkbook, debit and credit cards, a bow and arrows and her purse and wallet were stolen. Also found in the car were a torque wrench stolen from a second Moville vehicle and a Springfield XD handgun stolen from a third vehicle in town.

A convicted felon, Squibb admitted that he and Crum, who was convicted in a domestic abuse case, were in possession of the handgun, though their convictions prohibit firearms possession. Deputies reviewed surveillance videos showing Crum and Squibb committing the burglaries, court documents said.

Crum, 23, of Moville, and Squibb, 19, of Sioux City, both were booked into the Woodbury County Jail on four counts of third-degree burglary and single counts of second-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm and trafficking stolen weapons. Bond was set at $26,000 for Crum and $35,000 for Squibb.

Additional victims were coming forward, court documents said, and more charges are possible.