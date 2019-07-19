SIOUX CITY -- Two men were transported to the hospital after being stabbed, Thursday night, at a near northside convenience store.
Police were called to a disturbance that occurred at Select Mart, 623 14th St., at around 9:30 p.m. Officers found two men had been stabbed by another man.
Sioux City Lt. Chris Groves said that both men were taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
Groves added that no one has been arrested in the incident and the investigation is continuing.
