SIOUX CITY - Two people sought by the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force have been arrested.

Amber Altena, 25, surrendered herself to authorities on Aug. 13. She was wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine. She also had a probation violation warrant on an original charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. 

Altena has posted bond and been released from the Woodbury County Jail.

Denton Doenhoefer, 35, was arrested Aug. 11, by an off-duty Dakota County Sheriff's Deputy who recognized him at a South Sioux City business. Doenhoefer, who was wanted by the Dakota County Sheriff's Office for felony possession of drug and failure to appear for a court hearing, fled the business and into a cornfield. He was located and arrested a short time later.

Doenhoefer was taken to the Dakota County Jail.

