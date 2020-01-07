Two people face drug charges after Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY -- Two people were arrested Tuesday following reports of a single gunshot at a home in the 1600 block of W. 16th Street.

Arrested were Damian Johnson, 37, and Brenda Davis, 39, both of Sioux City, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department. Both individuals were charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, child endangerment without injury and keeping a disorderly house.

About 9:42 a.m. Tuesday, several neighbors reported hearing a single gunshot come from 1610 W. 16th St. No one was injured. After interviewing the occupants of the house, Sioux City Police obtained a search warrant for residence. In executing the search warrant, officers found marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time, according to the Sioux City Police.

