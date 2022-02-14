 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two people taken to hospital after head-on collision near Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Two people were hospitalized after a head-on collision near Orange City early Monday.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at 7:27 a.m. on Iowa Highway 10, east of Jay Avenue. The Iowa State Patrol said that a westbound Nissan Altima driven by Dalton Denhartog-Hopcroft, of Alton, Iowa, crossed the center line into the path of an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, driven by Colin Heronemous, of Orange City.

Heronemous swerved left to avoid the collision at the same time Denhartog-Hopcroft swerved back into his own lane, and the vehicles collided.

Denhartog-Hopcroft, 20, was transported by medical helicopter to MercyOne Siouxland in Sioux City. Heronemous, 21, was taken by ambulance to Orange City Area Health System.

