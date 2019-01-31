SIOUX CITY -- Two men sought by the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force were arrested Thursday following an hour-long pursuit with police.
Gabriel Verbeski and Chase Riessen were booked into the Plymouth County Jail on previous state warrants and will likely face additional charges related to the pursuit, according to a statement from Deputy U.S. Marshal David Hubbell.
The statement said the pursuit began Thursday afternoon when a Sergeant Bluff Police officer attempted to pull over a black Ford Ranger driven by Verbeski, who took off at a high rate of speed with police giving chase. Sergeant Bluff and Sioux City police pursued the vehicle through multiple areas of Sioux City before terminating the pursuit due to safety reasons.
A short time later, the vehicle was spotted by police in Le Mars still traveling at a high rate of speed. Police attempted to stop the vehicle when Verbeski led police on another pursuit, according to the statement, through Le Mars. Verbeski and Riessen eventually abandoned the vehicle in a yard and took off running on foot. Both men were quickly captured by Le Mars Police officers and Plymouth County Sheriff's deputies.
Verbeski was wanted on a felony warrant for running away from the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility for a third time. Riessen was wanted on felony warrants for running away from Sioux City's Residential Treatment Facility after assaulting two staff members there.